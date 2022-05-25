Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has demanded that staff at the French Embassy come out of their Pretoria offices to engage with the party regarding the party’s assertions about the role of France in Africa.

He says the attitude displayed by the Embassy shows that they are not willing to refrain from oppressing Africans.

The EFF took its Africa Day commemoration to the French Embassy, demanding that it stops what the EFF calls “micromanagement” of African affairs.

MALEMA: The French Government and regime has played a direct role in the coup de tats and illegal and unlawful overthrow of many governments in the African continents. #EFFAfricaDayPicket — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 25, 2022

MALEMA: We commend & appreciate the work of revolutionary anti-colonial forces that are beginning to undermine French colonialism…and call on all neo-colonised people under the so-called Francophone to reject France’s colonial rulership and control. #EFFAfricaDayPicket — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 25, 2022

Malema says he will not read the memorandum intended for France, without their Ambassador being present.

“We come here peacefully and we want the French Embassy to act peacefully and not provoke us. So, they must come out and receive the memorandum. Otherwise, we are not going to start, not leave here and by not leaving here, they will not leave here.”

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says they are committed to the mandate on African independence: