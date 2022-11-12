Over 200 Economic Freedom Fighters delegates have gathered at Levubu, outside Louis Trichardt, in Limpopo, where the party’s regional conference is underway. Delegates will vote for the top five leadership positions for the Vhembe region.

EFF to hold regional conference in Levubu Village, Limpopo:

More than 200 delegates attending the EFF 4th Vhembe Regional People’s Assembly are singing a revolutionary song ahead of the nominations of the top five RCT officials and additional members.#EFFProvincialPeoplesAssemblies pic.twitter.com/IssSPWxXvA — Economic Freedom Fighters Limpopo (@EFF_Limpopo) November 12, 2022

Earlier this year the party’s Central Command Council disbanded all the provincial structures after the party performed poorly in the 2021 local government election.

“All the top five positions are expected to be contested. This will be followed by the voting of additional members and the adoption of credentials. The party has also reached a 50 plus one quorum needed to convene the conference. The results are expected to be announced later this evening, with deputy president of the party, Floyd Shivambu officially giving the closing remarks.”

The EFF Vhembe Regional Interim Leadership Core Coordinator Ftr Kudumela Shai delivering the organisational report.#EFFProvincialPeoplesAssemblies pic.twitter.com/eXflTtYaku — Economic Freedom Fighters Limpopo (@EFF_Limpopo) November 12, 2022

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ convenor in the region Rebecca Mohlala says they will insist on including women in the party’s regional leadership.

The party declined by 2.46% in Limpopo in last year’s local government elections, and Vhembe was the worst affected region. Mohlala says they are confident that the new leadership will move the party forward.

“The EFF is not a patriarchal organisation, we want women to take a stand and lead. It’s about them now. So even if we take 21 women, we have to educate them and provincial convenor Mbuseni Ndlozi has been crisscrossing the province educating the fighters about EFF.”