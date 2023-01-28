The EFF has dumped the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal, which may see the IFP losing up to 13 municipalities.

EFF leader Julius Malema has instructed all party Deputy Mayors in KwaZulu-Natal to resign with immediate effect.

The party is holding its annual plenum to plan for the political year ahead as it celebrates a decade since its birth.

Malema wants the IFP removed from all municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The two parties have been in discussions over Gauteng Municipalities and Metros but the IFP refused to vote with the newly formed EFF and ANC Coalition with smaller parties.

Now instability and chaos are about to hit all hung KZN municipalities, where the IFP governs through EFF votes.

Malema says, “Here and now we say without any fear of contradictions, all our deputy mayors under the IFP must resign with immediate effect and we are no longer working with the IFP. We thought that the apartheid collaborator has changed their spots but it is very clear that they are not ready to change. The IFP must not get anything where we are involved, where you see the ugly head of the IFP, put it aside”

The IFP has refused to comment on the break up with the EFF, but the leadership of the party will address a media briefing in the coming days.

On the other hand, the EFF says the days of the red berets being on the touchline, watching others governing are over.

“As the leadership, we have resolved that the EFF can no longer afford to be on the touchlines of governance as our people will question what role we have played in governance as we head to the 2024 elections. We are engaging other political parties so that the EFF gains the necessary governance experience,” adds Malema.

The EFF will conclude its plenum with plans for the 2024 general election campaign and filling up the FNB Stadium for the organization’s tenth birthday.

Residents of KZN municipalities will also face uncertainty about the direction their municipalities will take going forward.

The video below discusses the politics of coalition governments: