The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the delayed release of 2022 Matric Results.

Grade 12 pupils will receive their results from the 19th of this month.

The Department of Higher Education and Training says the impact of the late release of matric results won’t affect the state of readiness for the 2023 academic year.

EFF National Spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys says the delay will negatively affect pupils from under privilege background much more.

“We condemn the incompetency of this ANC government led by Ramaphosa who have failed to release the results for the year 2022 timeously. This delay has a ripple effect on the transition of the learners to post-secondary school education and training sector. It also affects planning by families who are unable to proceed with logistical arrangements related to their children’s post matric studies. We call on the Department of Education to detest from jeopardising the lives of our young people. It’s unjustifiable that an examination process which concluded last year December has not yielded results to date.”

EFF Condemns The Delayed Release Of 2022 Matric Results

