EFF concerned over non-payment of guards at Gauteng Legislature

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng has expressed concerns over what it says are the deliberate delays in payments to security personnel at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature.

According to reports, Mafoko Security Company has neglected to pay security guards for over a month, despite receiving timely payments from the legislature.

The EFF says they strongly condemn Mafoko’s lack of communication with the affected security guards regarding the reasons for non-payment.

EFF spokesperson Dumisani Baleni emphasized the party’s advocacy for the insourcing of cleaners and security guards.

“It is worth noting that such non-payment practices among security guards are not isolated incidents. The EFF labour desk handles numerous cases daily across the province where security and cleaning companies routinely fail to pay employees on time. Sometimes [the company would] make unjustified deductions from their salaries.”