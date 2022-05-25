The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has committed to fight what it calls the “micromanagement” of African affairs by France.

On Wednesday, as part of Africa Day, the party will march to the French Embassy in Pretoria to demand that France leave Africa alone.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo says, “We will not accept continued micromanagement of African affairs. We are not a junior in global affairs. We are Africa and we must stand up in terms of our own affairs, in terms of all sectors, economically, culturally, politically and otherwise.”

“So we are confronting France because France continues to be a festering parasite within the body politics of Africa. They have continued to micromanage West Africa, they continue to determine the currencies of Francophone nations in terms of where they keep their monetary reserves,” explains Thambo.

[In Picture]: EFF Spokesperson @Sinawo_Thambo speaking to the SABC about why the EFF is picketing at the French Embassy today. #EFFAfricaDayPicket pic.twitter.com/PLazgFFZea — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) May 25, 2022

