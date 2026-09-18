EFF challenges Impeachment Committee’s reversal of evidence leader

The legal battle over the appointment of the Section 89 Impeachment Committee’s evidence leader will be argued in the Western Cape High Court on Friday morning.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is challenging the committee’s decision to rescind its recommendation of Advocate Thandazani Madonsela as Evidence Leader.

The committee initially recommended Madonsela but later voted to reverse that decision and reopen the process.

The African Legal Professionals Association has also approached the court, challenging the committee’s decision.

The committee is opposing both applications.

The EFF has argued that the committee’s decision could not simply be reversed because of objections from the executive, saying the matter raises questions about Parliament’s independence. The legal challenge could have a bearing on how the inquiry moves forward.

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