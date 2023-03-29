The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the City of Tshwane has warned the multi-party coalition against calling a motion of no confidence in Speaker, Mncedi Ndzwanana.

This after the multi-party coalition voted in the Democratic Alliance’s Cilliers Brink as the new executive Mayor.

Brink defeated Congress of the People (COPE) candidate, Ofentse Moalusi, with 112 votes to 109 during a special council sitting last night.

He replaces Dr Murunwa Makwarela who resigned on March 10 after a fake insolvency rehabilitation certificate scandal.

Makwarela’s two-week tenure as Mayor came after the resignation of Randall Williams in February.

EFF Regional Chairperson Obakeng Ramabodu says they are not going to allow the coalition to continue with its plans to remove the speaker.

“But we want to send a strong message to them that you touch our speaker, we touch you. This speaker is not going to be removed by anyone. So if you are going to start politics or start to remove a speaker, you must know you will never find peace.”

