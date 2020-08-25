In the seven-page letter President Cyril Ramaphosa raised a number of issues and took a hard line on corruption.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to heed his own call and step down from public office until corruption allegations against him are resolved.

The party was responding to Ramaphosa’s letter to African National Congress (ANC) members issued on Sunday.

In the seven-page letter, Ramaphosa raised a number of issues and took a hard line on corruption. He urged members facing corruption allegations to insulate the ANC from reputational damage by stepping aside while their cases are being heard.

👇👇👇👇 A letter to ANC Membership from ANC President @CyrilRamaphosa 🖤💚💛 pic.twitter.com/UyE4Mv1MvX — Nonceba Mhlauli (@NoncebaMhlauli) August 23, 2020

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo says the letter is nothing but cheap posturing.

“It is therefore hypocritical for Ramaphosa to call for members of the ANC to step aside from public office should they be accused of corruption. Ramaphosa calls for disassociation from anyone accused of corruption by his party yet he stands accused of corruption by a chapter 9 institution by the form of the Public Protector, he has no moral authority to speak against corruption while he fights tooth and nail to conceal documents which implicates big business and allegedly judges in buying his Presidency.”

ANC serious about rooting out corruption

The ANC has reiterated that it is serious about rooting out corruption.

ANC Spokesperson, Pule Mabe says the letter written out by the President is consistent with what was expressed by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

The NEC took a decision that the party’s officials oversee an audit of members facing charges or disciplinary cases.

In the audio below is ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe