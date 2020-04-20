The EFF says evidence shows that the alcohol ban has borne fruit.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to dismiss the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) “murderous” proposal to resume the sale of alcohol during weekends.

“It is clear the DA is a quintessential mouthpiece of the alcohol industry which demands its profit interests to trump the fight against COVID-19,” says the party.

EFF Calls on Ramaphosa to Dismiss DA’s Murderous Proposal to Open Bottle Stores. pic.twitter.com/nsAJIraMiy — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 20, 2020



The EFF says evidence shows that the alcohol ban has borne fruit.

“Medical scientists have shown that the majority of trauma cases in hospitals are alcohol-related, from road fatalities to inter-personal fights. They have also shown beyond a reasonable doubt that alcohol deteriorates the immune system,” it adds.

The party says the campaign for the sale of alcohol during the COVID-19 lockdown is a conspiracy for mass murder and social instability.

“It can only be the DA’s racist disregard of black communities that leads it to campaign on such a murderous agenda. It is public hospitals, which service mostly black people, that will be overwhelmed with alcohol-related trauma cases and not their private health facilities which service white people,” says the EFF.

The EFF says the DA’s call is a confirmation that the real alcohol lobbyists are the huge alcohol corporations that benefit from the disruption of society.

The DA is yet to respond to the EFF’s statement.

In this video, DA leader John Steenhuisen breaks down the party’s lockdown plan: