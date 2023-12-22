EFF calls on ANC to fire Moqhaka Municipality councillor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State has called on the African National Congress (ANC) to remove one of its councillors in Moqhaka Municipality.

Councillor Lehlohonolo Ramajoe is facing a charge of rape and has appeared in the Viljoenskroon Magistrate’s Court several times.

He will spend Christmas Day behind bars after the court rejected his bail application and postponed the matter to January 29, 2024.

The EFF says it is not enough for Ramajoe to resign as a member of a mayoral committee.

However, the ANC maintains that it has suspended Ramajoe.

EFF Provincial Secretary Bosanku Msimanga says, “We call on the ANC to remove Ramajoe as a ward councillor of Ward 20. Failure to do so… we will lobby the community of Vijoenskroon to petition the ANC to remove Ramajoe as a ward councillor of Viljoenskroon. Failure to do so will only help to deepen the crisis and weaken the struggle against gender-based violence.”