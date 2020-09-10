In a joint statement, EFF and Tresemmé agreed that the EFF will work with the police to ensure that all those involved in the vandalism of Clicks stores are arrested.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called off the protest action at Clicks stores with immediate effect. The parties met earlier on Thursday to discuss the damaging TREsemmé advertisement that triggered the EFF to launch protest action against Clicks for publishing the advert on its website last week.

The advert showed images of black women’s hair described as being frizzy, dull and damaged, against images of a white woman’s hair, described as fine, flat and normal.

The EFF had announced on Tuesday that its protest against the racist advert and Clicks would continue until Friday.

Resolutions

The Health and beauty company will also award a scholarship to five black female students in 2021.

In a joint statement, EFF and Tresemmé agreed that the EFF will work with the police to ensure that all those involved in the vandalism of Clicks stores are arrested.

Joint Statement of the EFF And Clicks On The Racist Image Published By Clicks On Its Website pic.twitter.com/zD0sLSO5gF — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 10, 2020

Unilever to withdraw TREsemmé SA products

Unilever said earlier on Thursday that it will withdraw all Tresemmé SA products from all retail stores for a period of 10 days as a demonstration of its remorse for the offensive and racist advert.

The company will also donate a minimum of 10 000 sanitary towels (pads) and sanitizers to informal settlements identified by the EFF.

According to a joint statement by EFF and Unilever, both parties could not find each other on the publishing of the names of people responsible for the racist images; with Unilever claiming that the director involved in the campaign has since left the company and the country.

The company made a commitment that following its internal investigations it will take the EFF and the country into confidence.

Unilever expressed its remorse once again to all South Africans, black women in particular. Both parties agreed that the matter is now put to rest.

EFF meets Clicks management over racist ad: