The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has called for the removal of United States Ambassador to SA, Reuben Brigety.

Speaking at the party’s three-day Central Command Team meeting in Kempton Park, EFF National Chairperson, Veronica Mente believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa made a blunder when announcing that an inquiry into the docking of Russian ship, Lady R would be established.

“We have called for [his] removal and he must just pack his bags and go back home because you cannot have a person who just gets excited, and start to be accusing a sovereign country in its own shores to say this what has happened . But at the very same time we do blame Ramaphosa for thinking that which the ambassador said is qualifying for some kind of an investigation. He should have rubbished such things, He should know the country he’s leading. He should know what is happening in the ports of this country.”

Mente also says the South African government must not be intimated by the United States and continue hosting the BRICS Summit with Russian President, Vladimir Putin in attendance.

This after previous reports that government was considering a virtual summit, a move that would absolve the country of the responsibility to execute Putin’s arrest. Earlier this year, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian President over alleged human rights violations in Ukraine. South Africa is scheduled to host the Summit in August.

Mente reiterates it is an important gathering that will provide solutions to South Africa’s economic woes.

“The ANC and its government should not even move an inch, should not be intimidated. We must have the BRICS Summit because we are also looking forward to that summit in terms of finding solutions to our economic downward spiral we see right now. We are looking for solutions for energy supply and the only hope we are having in this current juncture is what should come out of BRICS which we are part of,” says Mente.

The EFF went on to criticise the United States for failing to uphold the spirit of peace and causing a two-state solution in the Middle East. In 2021, the Biden administration approved the sale of weapons worth over 700-million U.S dollars to Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel has ruled out an immediate truce in Gaza. Several people have been displaced in the worsening conflict in the region.

Mente says Israel has committed atrocities, “Them having a relationship with Israel when Israel is doing all those wrong things and committing all those atrocities to the people of Palestine that are today homeless. Today children of Palestine don’t have a future. We do not know even today most of them where they are or if they are even still alive where they are. They are not even buried some of them, so it goes to show that the U.S. does not have any good intention to assist the world in its operations and the well-being.”

