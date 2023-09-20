EFF calls for removal of Free State MEC for Public Works

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The EFF in the Free State is calling for the immediate removal of MEC for Public Works, Dibolelo Mance.

This follows allegations of irregular expenditure of state coffers.

It’s alleged that Mance spent over R300 000 on travelling and accommodation earlier this year on trips to Cape Town and Durban while travelling with her chief of staff and driver.

Provincial EFF Secretary Bosanku Msimanga says Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae should now exercise her promise to root out corruption.

“We are calling on the Premier of Free State, Maqueen Mathae, to start acting as she has promised, is going to act against maladministration and corruption. This gives a perfect opportunity to really translate what she said into practice. So, we will be watching this matter very closely because it involves the public purse.”