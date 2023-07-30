The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) believes it has the answer to the difficult questions facing South Africa. This is the message that party President Julius Malema delivered to thousands of supporters who attended the party’s 10th Anniversary celebrations at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

He says his party would deliver on the challenges facing South Africans after it wins next year’s general elections.

Malema says the future is so bright he has to wear sunglasses.

“The EFF is going to be government and when the EFF is in government, we are going to defeat poverty, we are going to defeat inequality, we are going to defeat unemployment, we are going to defeat crime, we are going to create [build] quality houses,” adds Malema.

“We are going to create clinics and hospitals. We are are going to give you free education. We are going to fight corruption and lock up all councillors of the ANC, who are giving people jobs for sex. Because that is what they are doing in those municipalities,” explains the EFF leader.

EFF leader Julius Malema’s address: