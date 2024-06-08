EFF argues bias in Powers and Privileges Committee composition

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) legal counsel has argued that the composition of the Powers and Privileges Committee may lead to unreasonableness, irrationality, and bias.

The EFF contends that an independent person should make judgments related to the party, and is seeking to invalidate the National Assembly rules that guide how Members of Parliament are disciplined.

Six EFF members, including party leader Julius Malema, were found in contempt of Parliament last year after storming the stage during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address. They were suspended for 30 days without pay.

The party argues that there was a reasonable apprehension of bias in how the Committee conducted the proceedings.

EFF’s counsel, Advocate Kameel Premhid says, “This is achievable, by amongst other things, interpreting Section 57, as empowering the assembly to make rules that do not constitute an inadvertent deployment of invincible giants in a members to exercising her rights in terms of those sections. It’s about whether or not that procedure, remember in Section 12(3), the entitlement of an MP to be charged with contempt, is the entitlement to reasonable and procedurally fair prices…”

“We say that because of the way in which the discretion afforded to the majority is unvetted in the absence of an independent fact finder or the appropriate guidelines, you create the same problem that the entitlement is subject to the tyranny of the majority and that’s where the danger arises,” Premhid added.

EFF challenges MPs suspension and validity of the National Assembly Rules

