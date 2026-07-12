Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

EFF welcomes Treasury clampdown on 16 Free State municipalities

  • EFF flag
  • Image Credits :
  • X-@EFFSouthAfrica
SABC News

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State says corrupt municipal officials have been left to degenerate municipalities with impunity. The party has welcomed National Treasury’s funding freeze on 16 municipalities in the province. Treasury announced last week that it was withholding equitable share funding to 69 municipalities countrywide in a bid to enforce fiscal discipline, address persistent financial mismanagement, and hold municipal officials accountable for failures to comply with the Municipal Finance Management Act.

EFF Provincial Secretary Bosanku Msimanga says the Minister of Treasury should have implemented the funding freeze a long time ago.

“The Free State province has a useless MEC who is busy protecting his friends and comrades yet they are just messing up. Moving forward it means we must intensify oversight both at provincial level and local municipality level.”

VIDEO | Treasury wants to instill fiscal discipline

 

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
Preferred Source Follow on Google News