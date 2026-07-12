EFF welcomes Treasury clampdown on 16 Free State municipalities

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Free State says corrupt municipal officials have been left to degenerate municipalities with impunity. The party has welcomed National Treasury’s funding freeze on 16 municipalities in the province. Treasury announced last week that it was withholding equitable share funding to 69 municipalities countrywide in a bid to enforce fiscal discipline, address persistent financial mismanagement, and hold municipal officials accountable for failures to comply with the Municipal Finance Management Act.

EFF Provincial Secretary Bosanku Msimanga says the Minister of Treasury should have implemented the funding freeze a long time ago.

“The Free State province has a useless MEC who is busy protecting his friends and comrades yet they are just messing up. Moving forward it means we must intensify oversight both at provincial level and local municipality level.”

VIDEO | Treasury wants to instill fiscal discipline