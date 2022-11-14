The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has announced the recomposition of the top five in the Eastern Cape following a War Council decision.

The party’s provincial people’s assembly elected an all-male top five and were lambasted by the party leader.

A statement released by the party states that the war council resolved that all females that were contesting the positions of provincial deputy chairperson, Nokuthula Mlokoti, deputy secretary, Zikhona Njoli, will now assume these roles.

The members of the party that were elected in these positions, will remain members of the PCT.

The party says the war council is a custodian of all People’s Assemblies including its outcomes.

The decision was taken to achieve gender parity and representation in all structures of the movement.

EFF Statement On The Recomposition Of Provincial Top 5 Officials Of The Eastern Cape pic.twitter.com/1UwJtfGQVR — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) November 13, 2022

Meanwhile, EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys says the party has reached its target of new memberships in all five regions in Limpopo.

Mathys was speaking during the EFF Vhembe regional conference at Levubu outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo.

The EFF Central Command Council disbanded all the structures in the province earlier this year, after decreased support during last year’s local government elections.

A provincial task team led by EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was set up to rebuild the structures.

The task team was mandated to work towards the national call of recruiting one million new members by November this year.

Mathys says they are happy with the progress in Limpopo.

“We were actually the first province in the country to reach our target of one million membership campaign which we launched earlier this year as a national program. So, each ward had to give us a certain number of new voters that’s a whole scientific method that the office of the SG uses.”

“So Limpopo we are done and now we are doing the People’s Assembly so we will be two others and the Waterberg district will be the last and then our People’s Assembly”, says Mathys.

EFF re-launches its regional and provincial structure in Vhembe: