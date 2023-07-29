The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has maintained their stance to advocate for a united Africa in a bid to curb Afrophobia and xenophobia in South Africa and in the continent at large.

This as the party marks its 10th year anniversary on Saturday with thousands of EFF supporters expected to converge at FNB Stadium in Soweto.

The crowds will be entertained by popular musicians including Makadzi, Ami Faku, Emtee and Young Stunna amongst others following the official programme.

Livestream from FNB Stadium:

Proceedings are expected to kickoff at noon with EFF President Julius Malema scheduled to speak at 2pm.

The member of the EFF’s Central Command Team, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi has lashed out at those who criticised EFF of encouraging its members to open their doors to Africans in the country.

“We are very clear that we as EFF for Africans and let me just state this one without fear or favour to anyone, that we are proud to being Africans. You know Africans are hated all over, so it can’t be that EFF can say now if you are an African from Zimbabwe or Malawi you’re not accepted in SA – it can’t be.”

‘We are one as Africans. These borders were also as a result of colonialism. We are still standing for our manifesto and our position that there is not foreigners in Africa,” adds Mkhaliphi.

The audio file below is the full interview with Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi:

♦️In Pictures♦️ Fighters arriving at FNB Stadium for the #EFF10thAnniversary which will be addressed by the CIC @Julius_S_Malema The Anniversary of the EFF is a festival of the poor, and it is for those people who society ill-treats. pic.twitter.com/OZkaF2yRr9 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 29, 2023

Party’s progress

Malema is expected to trace the party’s progression from its establishment in 2013 in Soweto to it becoming the third largest party in the country commanding approximately 10% of the popular vote.

INFOGRAPHIC:

<br />

EFF INFOGRAPHIC by SABC Digital News