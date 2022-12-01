The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused law enforcement agencies in the country of deliberately orchestrating a cover-up in the Phala Phala scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The party says the Acting Public Protector, the National Prosecuting Authority, the South African Revenue Service and the Reserve Bank have remained mum on the saga.

Earlier this year, the EFF marched to Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka’s offices in Pretoria to demand that she release the report into the saga 30 days after the former State Security Agency director-general, Arthur Fraser’s initial complaint in accordance with the Executive Members Ethics Act.

Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says he had requested to be furnished with information on the theft of foreign currency from the President’s farm in 2020 after appearing before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance.

EFF Spokesperson, Sinawo Thambo, says the Section 89 Independent Panel has exposed the law enforcement agencies.

“The acting Public Protector who was put in place after the Public Protector Mkhwebane instituted investigations into Phala Phala farm has still not released a report, not even a preliminary report into what happened in Phala Phala farm. It’s been almost 150 days since she was mandated or required to by the laws that govern…the NPA is not communicating in terms of the progress it has made, the South African Police Service is not communicating, the South African Reserve Bank is not communicating findings…So this independent panel which was given its work so recently has exposed that there is a deliberate coverup which is being orchestrated within law enforcement agencies in South Africa.”

Ramaphosa must step down

Meanwhile, the EFF called on Ramaphosa to step down following the recommendations of the Section 89 Independent Panel that was tasked to probe the Phala Phala farm scandal.

Tambo has labelled the recommendations of the panel as damning and scathing.

“Look, as the EFF we find this as a damning, scathing and very definitive finding by the Independent Panel which has essentially told the nation and the continent and the entire globe that South Africa is presided over by a gangster President who laundered money, who violates the constitution and his oath of office.”

Tambo elaborates in the video below: