The Member of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Central Command Team, Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi says the party’s 10th anniversary is a milestone marked with a lot of achievements.

Members of the EFF from across South Africa have already begun congregating at FNB Stadium ahead of the party’s 10th birthday rally.

Thousands of EFF supporters to converge on the FNB Stadium to mark a decade of existence:



Mkhaliphi says it’s all systems go with today’s commemorations.

“We are happy with the support that we are getting from our people on the ground. Remember the time when we were born in 2013 there were elections in 2014 we just few months old but we did very well, South Africans 25 seats and when we arrived in parliament we didn’t disappoint the citizens. We said we are here to represent you. We know there are a of expectations from EFF but we are happy with the growth and that we are moving forward with ordinary south Africans.”

EFF’s 10 years of existence:

‘Need for more progress’

The EFF in Gauteng has called on supporters to turn out in their numbers at FNB Stadium in Soweto. Busses with party members are already arriving at the venue, where EFF President Julius Malema is to address the crowd later this afternoon.

Gauteng Party Chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, says the event is a celebration of the last decade’s gains. He says despite the need for more progress, the party has managed to build strong constituencies, focused on ensuring a better life for all. He says the focus is on being involved on community level.

This year’s celebrations theme “10 years of Unbroken Struggle” kicked off in the North West Province with a visit to the historical Marikana Koppie and then followed by the much-anticipated Gala Dinner among other celebrations.

The rally is a culmination of a number of events including a carnival last weekend in Alexandra, Johannesburg, a public lecture addressed by Kenyan academic Professor Patrick Lumumba, as well as a commemoration of the 2012 massacre in Marikana earlier this week. Proceedings are expected to kick off at noon with EFF president Julius Malema scheduled to speak at 2 o’clock.