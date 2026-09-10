Edward Madiba’s escape was an inside job: Thobakgale

Correctional Services National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale says convicted criminal, Edward Madiba, who escaped from the Rooigrond Maximum Security Correctional Centre, was assisted by people inside the facility.

Madiba was re-arrested in Brits in the North West 72 hours after his escape and is now being held at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility in Pretoria.

He was serving a 20-year sentence for robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, firearm offences and parole violations.

Eight correctional services officials from Rooigrond have since been suspended pending an investigation.

“We can confirm that this offender did not escape on his own. We can confirm that this offender was assisted. The investigations are continuing and we will be able to get facts. But the scene itself has a number of decoy items. What we are uncovering is that those decoy items themselves were put there to create an impression that this offender went through those decoy items to escape”

Thobakgale says preliminary investigations show Madiba cut through a burglar gate and the cell door to escape.

He says the scene also contained decoy items meant to mislead investigators about how Madiba escaped.

“The burglar and the door were cut and I indicated that it is impossible to cut a burglar and the door of a cell in a correctional facility from inside. You have to do that from outside. It is impossible to do that and not be caught unless you have a tool that has power and speed.”

The Department says 173 correctional services officials are currently facing disciplinary processes for various offences, including smuggling contraband and compromising security.

Thobakgale says a permanent national team has also been established to track escaped inmates.

“We have set up a permanent national team that on a daily basis continues to trace and track those inmates who escaped years ago because we cannot rest as long as all the offenders or inmates that were supposed to be at correctional facilities are out there.”

-Report by by Calvin Dludla