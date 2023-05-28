The Gauteng Education MEC, Matome Chiloane is expected to visit the school and family of a grade 12 learner who was raped and brutally murdered last week Thursday.

It is alleged that Palesa Malatji (17) from Ntsako Secondary School in Soshanguve, North of Pretoria, left school in the afternoon after attending extra classes and walked back home but never arrived.

Her family embarked on a frantic search for her at the school, but to no avail.

Her body was found sexually violated on Friday, next to Echibini Secondary School in Soshanguve.

The Department’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona says, “We are deeply devastated by the occurrence of this gruesome incident upon one of our learners. We wish to extend our most sincere condolences to the family and school community. We will be dispatching our Psycho-Social Support to the school and family. We call upon police to urgently arrest the perpetrators of this unspeakable crime upon one of our learners.”