Education dept opens Lucky Dube School of Performing Arts in Ermelo

The family of the late reggae legendary musician Lucky Dube has welcomed the naming of the newly built school in Ermelo in Mpumalanga after him.

Dube, who was shot dead in 2007, was born and grew up in Ermelo.

On Monday, the Mpumalanga Department of Education is officially handing over the Lucky Dube Secondary School of Performing Arts.

The handover coincides with his birthday.

Dube’s son, Thokozani, has welcomed the naming of the school in honour of his father.

He also says his family is still finding it difficult to find closure following his murder.

“It will always be difficult for us to find closure, right? We lost them in a very violent way. And I think some of us were there as well, you know. So, it’s not an easy thing to forget or to let slide. So, I don’t think we’ll ever really truly be over it or find that particular closure. But we keep moving day on day. For us as a family, it’s a great honour that our father, brother, husband, is honoured in this particular way and especially in a community where he was born, in a community where he grew up,” says Dube’s son.

Video| Lucky Dube School of Performing Arts opens in Ermelo:

