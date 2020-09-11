Five schoolgirls were expelled in connection with an attack on a grade 10 learner at a school in the Durban.

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal has vowed to clamp down on bullying at schools

This after five schoolgirls were expelled in connection with an attack on a grade 10 learner at a school in the Durban suburb of Newlands East.

Education department spokesperson – Muzi Mahlambi – says the decision was made after lengthy investigations.

In the video below, Gauteng Education Department Spokesperson Steve Mabona says the learner has been suspended: The Teddy Bear Clinic’s Dr. Shaheda Omar says child bullies are usually children who are crying out for help:

Earlier this year, a video showing the gruesome attack circulated on social media – resulting in the girls being suspended.