The Northern Cape Education Department says it is now putting plans in place to provide immediate assistance to learners and staff at Garies High School, in the Namakwa District, following a fire.

The fire destroyed eleven classrooms, the administration and ablution blocks.

The department’s Spokesperson, Geoffrey van der Merwe says they will assess the damage caused by the blaze.

“At this stage, the exact cause of the fire is not clear nor arson is suspected. The fire is a devastating blow as the school serves a number of surrounding communities in the Kamiesberg municipality and also accommodates grade 12 learners. The department will assess the damage and also determine the emergency plan to assist educators, learners and support staff,” says Van der Merwe .