Position: Goalkeeper

Club: Chelsea

National team : Senegal

Age: 30

Four years ago, Mendy was between the sticks of Stade de Reims in the French league 1, where grew rapidly and today he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He has enjoyed his spell with Chelsea, lifting the Uefa Champions League and Uefa Super Cup. He also won the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper award in January with his best performances and excellent skills.

The goalkeeper is currently the number 1 shot stopper for Senegal and he will be between the sticks for the Lions of Teranga at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With experience of representing his country in several tournaments, he will be helping his side to fight for the 2022 World Cup title.

Having skills such as good ball distributions, perfect timing, good aerial and amazing reflexes, Mendy is the man to look out for at the world between the sticks for Senegal.

Source : FIFA.com