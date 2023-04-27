The mayor of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality in North West, Nikiwe Num says while service delivery has been insufficient, some strides have been made.

Num spoke to the SABC prior to Freedom Day celebrations, held at Manzilpark, in the Matlosana Local Municipality, which is part of Dr KK District.

Freedom Day I Celebrations under the theme “Consolidating and Safeguarding Democratic Gains”

She says this shows acknowledgement of the role played by the people of her district in the attainment of freedom.

“The economy is on the shoulders of the people of this province and this district in particular and we have been left wanting. But we are rebuilding because there are a number of significant programs that we are currently putting in place so that we can revamp we can bring hope to our people. And 27 April, part of Campbell commemorating the very freedom is recognizing that we’ve made strides.” adds Num.

Num says Matlosana being selected as the host for the commemoration of Freedom Day is a significant step as Matlosana and the Dr KK District have carried both the apartheid regime and the regime of South Africa through its rich minerals between 1994 and early 2000s in contributing towards SA’s GDP.

She adds that these celebrations are a reminder from national government to its people that they are important and are being celebrated as a people who also contributed to today’s freedom.