Economic transformation is vital in addressing the economic crisis faced in the country. This is according to South African Communist Party (SACP) General-Secretary Solly Mapaila.

Mapaila was addressing party members at the hundred and one year anniversary celebration held at KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga on Sunday.

He also reflected on the resolutions taken at the party’s 15th General Council held recently.

Mapaila has called on the alliance partners to work together find solutions to the current economic crisis in the country.

He says government should force the private sector to participate in the revival of the economy by implementing relevant policies.

“Transcript We have seen for instance big business refusing to sign social compacts with government that minimum they could do , we don’t think the government under the circumstances should feel helpless it should move ahead and implement what is expected from business for instance we can impose certain that economically are within our really prescript assets position of prescript assets in that way business will come screaming to table to participate in economic revival of our country,” says Mapaila.

