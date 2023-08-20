Former members of the United Democratic Front (UDF) have highlighted the importance of economic freedom.

They attended a wreath laying ceremony at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the UDF.

In 1983, thousands of activists from a range of organisations attended the launch of the anti-apartheid movement in Rocklands.

Dr Mildred Ramakaba-Lesiea was one of them, “One thing I must say, we fought for this freedom. We have got a right to vote and a right to work, but we are not done yet, we still have a long way to go because now we must fight for economic freedom, so that we can get jobs. Women must also be in the lead in businesses.”

UDF 40th Anniversary | Remembering the launch of the anti-apartheid movement in Mitchells Plain

Former UDF activists have arranged a series of events to commemorate the day, under the theme “Building active citizenship for accountability and transformation”.

The Steering Committee of the 40th anniversary of the UDF said on Thursday President Cyril Ramaphosa will be among the keynote speakers at its celebrations in Johannesburg.

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (#COSATU) will join the 40thanniversary celebrations of the United Democratic Front (#UDF) that will take place at 13h00 on Sunday 20 August at Johannesburg City Hall and in similar events across the country @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/0eueBn9k7O — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) August 19, 2023