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Economic development key to tackling SADC migration crisis: Baloyi

  • Deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The government has emphasised the importance of using economic development as a tool to address the issue of migration in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

The government’s position at the 46th Ordinary SADC Summit is that managing borders alone is not enough.

At the 46th Ordinary SADC Summit, the government stated that managing borders alone is not enough. It says the entire region must thrive economically to neutralise the movement of people.

Deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi says if there were enough economic activity in SADC member countries, there would have been no need for people to travel to South Africa.

“Our agenda as South Africa when we assume the chair ship is to increase the issue of business, economic activity within the SADC region we want to increase it very strongly because when South Africa doesn’t assist neighboring countries to develop then you’re going to have problems that are going to all come south. So we believe as South Africa that the issue of economic muscles for the neighboring countries should be key so that we can avoid some of the issues that we have seen spilling over into our country,” says Baloyi.

 

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