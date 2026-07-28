Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

EC transport official suspended over alleged irregular appointment

  • Eastern Cape Transport Department
  • Image Credits :
  • EC TRANSPORT
SABC News

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport has placed its Deputy Director for Employee Relations, Phelisile Melane, on precautionary suspension following allegations of irregularities in his appointment.

Melane is currently out on R10 000 bail after appearing in the Qonce Magistrate’s Court earlier this month.

He faces charges including forgery and fraud.

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the suspension follows findings from an internal investigation.

Binqose says, “This action follows a revelation by an internal probe and demonstrates the department’s commitment to accountability, good governance and ethical leadership. We used to emphasise that precautionary suspension is not a finding of guilt, but a necessary administrative step to protect the integrity of the disciplinary process”.

“As this matter is now subject to formal proceedings, it will be inappropriate for the department to comment further at this stage. We, however, remain steadfast in ensuring that any allegations of misconduct are dealt with decisively, fairly, and in accordance with the law,” Binqose says.

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
Preferred Source Follow on Google News