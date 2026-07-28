EC transport official suspended over alleged irregular appointment

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport has placed its Deputy Director for Employee Relations, Phelisile Melane, on precautionary suspension following allegations of irregularities in his appointment.

Melane is currently out on R10 000 bail after appearing in the Qonce Magistrate’s Court earlier this month.

He faces charges including forgery and fraud.

Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose says the suspension follows findings from an internal investigation.

Binqose says, “This action follows a revelation by an internal probe and demonstrates the department’s commitment to accountability, good governance and ethical leadership. We used to emphasise that precautionary suspension is not a finding of guilt, but a necessary administrative step to protect the integrity of the disciplinary process”.

“As this matter is now subject to formal proceedings, it will be inappropriate for the department to comment further at this stage. We, however, remain steadfast in ensuring that any allegations of misconduct are dealt with decisively, fairly, and in accordance with the law,” Binqose says.