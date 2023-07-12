Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, has condemned the mass murder in Kariega in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro where six people were shot dead and four wounded. He labelled the murders as senseless saying the provincial government will spare no effort to ensure safer communities.

Mabuyane has also called on the police to be diligent in their search for the killers.

He has also conveyed his condolences to the Phongoma family of Tsomo, who lost three young women who died when the house they were in burned down.

Murder of six people in KwaNobuhle shocks community:



The women were busy taking part in the womanhood ritual known as Ntonjane.

The Eastern Cape Police Commissioner has instructed the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation to investigate the murder of the six people last night.

In two other incidents, 12 people were killed in KwaZakhele township in Gqeberha.

The Provincial Police Spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says the motive for the shooting is not known.

“Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene has immediately instructed detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation to hunt down the perpetrators responsible for the death of six people and further injury to four other people at a house in Mdledle Street in Kwanobuhle last night.”

Naidu says the motive for the killing remains unknown.

“Names and ages are still to be ascertained. The motive for the massacre is unknown at this stage. We are investigating six counts of murder and four of attempted murder. Lt Gen Mene has condemned the senseless killing and has called on the community to assist police in tracing the perpetrators immediately.”