Police say they are optimistic that they will soon make arrests after eight people were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Kariega just outside Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Police say they are questioning four persons of interest that they found at a possible hideout in Summerstrand, Gqeberha.

The provincial Police Commisioner Nomthetheleli Mene has ordered a 72-hour activation plan following the murders.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu explains.

“At about 8am this morning, the investigation team infiltrated the possible hide out in Summerstand and we have full persons of interest that we are busy interviewing.”

Meanwhile, suspects connected with German tourist shooting appear in court

A man has been arrested in connection with last week’s murder of a German tourist in Mpumalanga. Thirty-five-year-old Joseph Nyalungu has already appeared in the Kabokweni Magistrates’ Court and is facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and attempted hijacking.

Nyalungu and two others allegedly attacked four German tourists who were travelling in a mini-bus taxi to a local lodge. The suspects fired shots and killed one of the tourists after they refused to open the doors of the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says the case has been postponed to next week Wednesday.

“On the day of the attack, it was reported that four tourists from Germany were allegedly traveling in a Hyundai H1 on Numbi Road en route to Numbi Gate at Mdluli Safari lodge. They were then stopped by three armed suspects who were driving in a VW Caddy. The suspects are said to have instructed the tourists to open the doors of their vehicle but when the driver reportedly locked all the doors, apparently one of the suspects shot him in the upper body through the window.

It is further said that the victim’s vehicle drove in reverse for about 100 meters before crashing into the wall of Heroes Academy. Unfortunately, the driver died on the spot as a result of the shooting. The suspects reportedly sped off in their vehicle without taking anything from the tourists.”

