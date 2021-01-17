The damages to police vehicle is estimated to be around R50 000.

Eastern Cape Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga has condemned the assault of police members in Louterwater area, Joubertina.

This after police had arrested two suspects in the area for selling illegal liquor concoctions.

According to police reports the officers had confiscated over 300 litres of the illicit brew when about 100 people started to attack the members and pelted the state vehicle with stones.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni says the damages to the police vehicle is estimated to be around R50 000.

“At the scene, members arrested two suspects aged 30 and 44 for selling illegal liquor concoctions and also confiscated over 300 litres of this illicit brew. It is further alleged that while members were about to leave the scene, a group of over 100 people attacked the police with stones inflicting costly damages to a police vehicle. Fortunately, no person was injured during the incident.”

“Moments later, police organised manpower reinforcement (back-up) and successfully arrested a total of nine (09) suspects (five females and four men) for public violence. There is a possibility of additional arrests during the course of the weekend. The nine suspects aged between 18 and 63 are due to appear in the Joubertina Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 January 2021 on charges of public violence.”