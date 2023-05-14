The Eastern Cape Transport Department has called on road users to exercise caution and be extra vigilant on the roads. This as the persistent heavy rains continue to wreak havoc.

Scores of people have been evacuated to places of safety, and some roads closed due to flooding as a safety precaution.

Department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose says there are also threats of mudslides.

“The heavy rains that continue to drench the Eastern Cape are causing a bit of havoc on our roads. As well we have seen over the past three four hours … some mudslides – the R67 between Fort Beaufort and Makhanda as well as the R75 near Kariega we have seen some mudslides there. We’d like to urge motorists to be extra careful as there are legitimate fears of further mudslides as the soil is saturated,” adds Binqose.