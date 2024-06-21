EC Liquor Board urges community action against underage drinking

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has called on communities to assist in preventing underage drinking. This comes after the board received reports of high levels of underage drinking in Mthatha, Buffalo City, and Nelson Mandela Bay.

The call comes just a few days before the second anniversary of the Enyobeni Tavern Tragedy, where 21 teenagers died after attending a Pens Down event.

Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya has urged parents not to promote the use of alcohol among children.

“Our focus really is more on these three areas to ensure that we conduct regular inspections. More importantly, I think for us, it’s also to mobilise communities to work with us in assisting us to identify these areas. These liquor outlets are based in these communities, and communities would know what is actually taking place with regard to how they conduct themselves, etc. So we also try our best to mobilize different stakeholders within the communities so that they can become part of our efforts to promote responsible trading but also to prevent underage drinking in these areas.”

Community members are urged to work together towards a substance abuse free society – in conversations with liquor traders and community members, Eastern Cape Liquor Board Manager Ms. Bongi Bozo said the community’s involvement can ease underage drinking in the country. pic.twitter.com/B6MYL8NOSX — Social Development (@The_DSD) June 20, 2024