The Eastern Cape Health Department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo has been cleared by the disciplinary hearing committee on charges of gross-dishonesty. His union representative Ernest Elefu has confirmed this.

Kupelo was suspended last year after it emerged that he allegedly entered the public sector using a fake matric certificate. Kupelo had denied the allegations.

The department’s Yonela Dekeda could not confirm or deny that Kupelo has been cleared, although he is back at work.

“The department is not in a position to divulge the outcome of the allegations and the outcome of the case as this is a matter between employer and employee, however he has been subjected to internal investigation and has been at work for more than six months now following his suspension in 2021. The department is finalising its internal processes that will be communicated to the official in due course.”