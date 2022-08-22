Eastern Cape Department of Health has arranged for armed response to be on guard at the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital.

This after staff at the facility were left traumatised following an attack by three men on Sunday morning.

Department spokesperson Siyanda Manana says three men had taken a friend who was shot to the hospital and demanded that the nurses fetch him from their car.

One of the nurses was assaulted when they requested help from the suspects.

Manana says the suspects went on to threaten that if their friend dies, they would return to kill everyone at the trauma unit.

However, the unknown man was declared dead on arrival. Patients, doctors as well as one of the armed guards have now been moved to Laetitia Bam Day Hospital to ensure service continuity.

Dr Litha Matiwane, Eastern Cape Health Department Deputy Director General gives more details in the interview below:



The Eastern Cape Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth has condemned the brutal assault of a healthcare worker and threats made against nurses at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital.

Department spokesperson Siyanda Manana says: “We condemn this thuggery with the contempt it deserves. When our staff, who continue going above and beyond the call of duty are too traumatised to go to work, it will be communities that will suffer at the end of the day. So, we are calling on communities to work with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who continue targeting healthcare workers, which includes EMS personnel, are arrested and prosecuted.”