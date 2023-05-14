The death toll from a head-on collision that took place on the N2 near Sibangweni between Mthatha and Qumbu in the Eastern Cape has now risen to eight.

This follows the passing of another person on arrival in hospital. He was among the three who got seriously injured during the collision and were rushed to Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital.

Initially, six people died after two minibus taxis collided head-on.

Provincial Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose has warned motorists to be extra careful on the road as heavy rains continue to pour in the province.

“Yes, we can confirm the sudden passing on of the six people from this accident, the worst we have seen this weekend, a weekend that has been challenging for motorists as driving conditions were less than ideal. It was wet and slippery, and there was poor visibility as well. And sadly, this accident happened shortly after we had issued some warnings urging motorists to be extra cautious during this time. However, the MEC for transport in the Eastern Cape, Xolile Nqatha, is extending a sincere word of condolences to the families of these departed souls.”