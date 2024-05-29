EC govt ‘hopes voting day will proceed without any incidents’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Eastern Cape government says it hopes voting day will proceed without any incidents, following sporadic protests during the two days of special votes.

The provincial government, the taxi industry and the African National Congress (ANC) provincial leaders held a meeting following the unrest.

This after a protest of taxi operators in Mthatha led to the closure of voting stations in the area.

The provincial Transport Department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, says the Border Alliance Taxi Association, which is believed to have led the protest, has expressed regret and apologised.

“The negotiation team consisted of national, provincial as well as local sphere of government and the ruling party says the negotiations were uneasy especially after Monday’s, destructive and disruptive protest in Mthatha. The team was quick to point out that this was no means to exonerate any wrongdoing, saying the law must take its course,” said Binqose.

Meanwhile, a resident of Mthatha arrived at the polling station at five o’clock this morning, eager to exercise his right to vote.

Shakes Mbengo says he wants to see improved safety and security in Mthatha to make it a preferred tourist destination.

“These days we need the operatives, people who will be on the ground that whatever we are talking about, we must go on the ground and implement it so our citizens can see we mean business,” says Mbengo.

2024 Elections | “I want to be the first to cast my vote at Mthatha City Hall”: Shakes Mbengo

Additional reporting by Fundiswa Mhlekude