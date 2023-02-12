The body of one of the two people who went missing on Friday in the Mbhashe Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape has been found, bringing the flood death toll in the province to three.

Earlier, Chris Hani District Municipality confirmed the recovery of two bodies which were swept away by heavy rains in Komani and surrounding areas.

The two people in Mbhashe Local Municipality went missing after a bakkie they were travelling in with four other occupants capsized while trying to cross an overflowing river after last week’s floods at Nqabarha village.

The spokesperson at Amathole District Municipality, Sisa Msiwa, says the search for the other person continues with the help of the K9 unit.

“Disaster teams continue to be on high alert for any other related incidents in the province and communities are urged to remain vigilant on the roads and avoid crossing flooded areas, overflowing rivers, and/or submerged bridges to save lives. Furthermore, communities are encouraged to use our 24 HR Fire & Rescue Emergency Line 043 831 1275 | WhatsApp 078 034 6401 to report all related incidents.”

Decreased access in Chris Hani District

Access to public service facilities is still a challenge for some of the Chris Hani District Municipality residents. This follows the mass destruction of road infrastructure due to heavy rains that caused flooding in the Eastern Cape last week.

Four local municipalities in the district are still recovering from the floods. The Chris Hani District Municipality spokesperson, Bulelwa Ganyaza, says they are still trying to find the best solution to the current situation.

“The accessibility to some of the facilities including schools and clinics has been affected. So we definitely are going to have a pronouncement in terms of the interventions and the response that is expected from government in this regard.” –Additional Reporting Sidima Mfeku