EC artist scoops second Standard Bank Ovation Award

An established Gqeberha based playwright and actor, Xabiso Zweni, has scooped a Standard Bank Ovation Award for the second time.

It is for his latest production, The Tyrant, at the just completed playing at the National Arts Festival.

Four years ago, his play Bhuti is the Beast, scooped the same award.

Zweni hopes his success encourages young people to write.

“It is always an honour to receive any award. Every other year I get the honour to receive the MEC Award here in the Eastern Cape for the work I am doing in the theatre space and the community. Receiving the Standard Bank Ovation Award, it is something that one always dreams of when creating a work that goes to the National Arts Festival.”

