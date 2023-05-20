The ANC caucus in the Eastern Cape Provincial legislature says it is concerned about issues of under-expenditure and administrative shortfalls by government departments in the province.

The party’s provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi says one of the key discussions in their strategic planning Lekgotla this weekend in East London will be about putting systems in place to improve cooperation between the executive of most departments and government workers on the ground.

“Yes, there have been problems of under-spending because of inefficiencies within the administration. It’s a matter that this discussion is all about, about how do we improve the systems, the collaboration between executives and the oversight of government through the legislature.”