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Ebola workers in DRC raise issue of unpaid salaries

A doctor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands near an ambulance at the Ebola Virus Disease Treatment Center at the Bunia General Reference Hospital, one month after cases were confirmed in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, June 15, 2026.
  • A doctor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands near an ambulance at the Ebola Virus Disease Treatment Center at the Bunia General Reference Hospital, one month after cases were confirmed in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, June 15, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka visited the Ebola-struck town of Mongbwalu on Friday, where health workers urged the government to address salary delays under its free healthcare programme, saying many had gone unpaid for two months during the outbreak response.

Tuluka toured Mongbwalu General Hospital as authorities intensified efforts to curb the country’s worst Ebola outbreak in years. A government review of surveillance data earlier this week revised the official toll to 2 864 confirmed cases and 1 204 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned the true scale of the outbreak could be larger, as numerous infections are being identified outside known transmission chains.

Mongbwalu, located in Ituri province, is among the hardest-hit health zones. Tuluka acknowledged the shortages highlighted by hospital staff, noting that the government was supplying laboratories, medical equipment, and ambulances, while also working to improve conditions for healthcare workers.

During her visit, she presented a certificate to an Ebola survivor who had been declared recovered. While the hospital’s medical director welcomed Tuluka’s visit, they emphasised that many frontline workers were still waiting for the payment of salaries promised by the government.

Tuluka reiterated the government’s commitment to preventing the Ebola outbreak from exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Ituri.

Health workers have stressed that resolving staffing and funding issues will be critical as authorities continue to scale up surveillance, treatment facilities, and community outreach in this epicentre of transmission.

VIDEO | The DRC is also battling with Malaria:

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