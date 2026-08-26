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Ebola outbreak in Uganda over, cases continue to rise in Congo: WHO

  • Displaced people watch a health worker in full personal protective equipment (PPE) preparing to disinfect the area during the burial of suspected Ebola victims at the Kigonze displaced persons camp in Bunia, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, on June 18, 2026, one month after the outbreak was declared.
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in Uganda is over, a World Health Organisation official said in a briefing on Wednesday, as she warned that cases continue to rise in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Uganda declared the end of its epidemic on July 28, but the WHO monitored the situation until this week to be sure that no chains of transmission had been missed before making its declaration.

Cases in Democratic Republic of Congo continue to rise despite some progress, Dr Marie Roseline Belizaire, director of emergency preparedness for the WHO African region, told a WHO regional meeting.

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