Etzebeth thanks Durbanites as rugby world champs head to Eastern Cape

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Springboks player Eben Etzebeth has thanked all South Africans in Durban who came out to cheer them after their World Cup triumph in France. Etzebeth was speaking briefly at the Durban city hall during one of their stops.

He’s also expressed gratitude towards his teammates for honouring the trophy tour immediately after coming back from France.

“Thank you everyone. I’m not going to be long. I just want to say thank you guys for being on the road for the last three days, traveling back from France; others maybe tired, but they offered a lot to be here. So, please give a round of applause to the guys here on the bus as well. Thank you, people of Durban. You have been incredible. Thank you so much for today. It’s nice to be part of this day. Thank you so much, we love you guys,” he says.

Boks Victory Tour | Lock Eben Etzebeth addresses Durban City Hall crowds:



The Springboks players have expressed gratitude for the support they have received in KwaZulu-Natal as they toured Durban and surrounding areas today.

Springboks Victory Tour – Webb Ellis Trophy – Durban:



The 2023 Rugby World Cup champions toured areas like uMhlanga north of the city, KwaMashu as well as Pinetown where they were welcomed by thousands of people.

Springboks player, MakaZole Mapimpi, says, “It is amazing to see so many people outside here. As I was talking to one of my teammates, we are privilege to see these people, we went to France and it’s good when we come back we are welcomed like this.”

Boks Victory Tour | Tour bus heading to Durban ICC:

The excitement level at the King Phalo Airport in East London is through the roof as hundreds of fans await the arrival of the Springboks.

The Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture MEC in the Eastern Cape, Nonceba Kontsiwe, says it’s all hands on deck for the Springboks’ World Cup trophy tour set for East London tomorrow.

She says the sports department in the province will also implement more developmental interventions to keep the passion alive.

“We so wish that it doesn’t die down. We want to keep the level as it is by strengthening programmes in the department, working with the federation and the structures of the rugby union. Ever since The Bokke won the tournament preparations have begun. So, I can confirm now, everything is in order, they are ready,” says Kontsiwe.

Boks Victory Parade | SABC News Reporter Vusi Khumalo following tour bus to Durban: