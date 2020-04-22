eBafana Bafana's opening game saw Professional FIFA eSports gamer Moloi display his dominance with an 8-2 win over the UAE.

South Africa’s eNations Stay and Play Cup campaign got off to a promising start with an aggregate 12-8 win over the United Arab Emirates.

The country’s team known as eBafana Bafana, comprises Mamelodi Sundowns player Sibusiso Vilakazi, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, musician Cassper Nyovest and well-known gamer, Thabo Moloi.

The FIFA eNations tournament is designed to encourage players and fans to stay at home during the rampant coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

South Africa is one of the countries invited by the world governing body FIFA to participate.

In the return leg of round one, Bafana Bafana star player, Vilakazi, came up short against his opponent when their match ended 6-4 in favour of the UAE.

eBafana Bafana will resume their campaign against Saudi Arabia and Qatar to conclude round two and three. Musician Cassper Nyovest and fast bowler Rabada will join Moloi for those fixtures.

The tournament has 40 nations broken down in three sections according to time zones. The central section consists of 25 countries from Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The winners of each section will win a prize money donation awarded to their chosen national charity organisation fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition also assists the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its fight against the virus.