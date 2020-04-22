South Africa’s eNations Stay and Play Cup campaign got off to a promising start with an aggregate 12-8 win over the United Arab Emirates.
The country’s team known as eBafana Bafana, comprises Mamelodi Sundowns player Sibusiso Vilakazi, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, musician Cassper Nyovest and well-known gamer, Thabo Moloi.
It is on! @YvngSavage0402 @sbuvilla11 @casspernyovest @KagisoRabada25 tonight from 17h00@SAFA_net @Banyana_Banyana @BafanaBafana @COSAFAMEDIA #RSA #eFIFANations pic.twitter.com/SaCYjHRmt2
— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) April 21, 2020
The FIFA eNations tournament is designed to encourage players and fans to stay at home during the rampant coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
South Africa is one of the countries invited by the world governing body FIFA to participate.
eBafana Bafana’s opening game saw Professional FIFA eSports gamer Moloi display his dominance with an 8-2 win over the UAE.
In the return leg of round one, Bafana Bafana star player, Vilakazi, came up short against his opponent when their match ended 6-4 in favour of the UAE.
Getting ready for action @KagisoRabada25 who will ne representing @BafanaBafana in the FIFA eNations Stay and Play Cup this evening alongside @sbuvilla11 @casspernyovest & @YvngSavage0402 from 17h00. Catch them on https://t.co/ufSDrg4B4W@SAFA_net@BafanaBafana @Banyana_Banyana pic.twitter.com/KzZR4Z3Bw6
— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) April 21, 2020
eBafana Bafana will resume their campaign against Saudi Arabia and Qatar to conclude round two and three. Musician Cassper Nyovest and fast bowler Rabada will join Moloi for those fixtures.
The tournament has 40 nations broken down in three sections according to time zones. The central section consists of 25 countries from Europe, Africa and the Middle East.
The winners of each section will win a prize money donation awarded to their chosen national charity organisation fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
The competition also assists the World Health Organisation (WHO) in its fight against the virus.
Representative SA today with Fifa. I’m part of the eBafana Bafana Squad. Main purpose im doing it is to raise funds for the Mandela Children foundation but we gone try and win this thing. Never thought one day ke tla dlalla squad!! YALL WITH ME ? #StayAndPlay #eBafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/q34DNPiM65
— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) April 21, 2020