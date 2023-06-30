A 37-year-old woman has appeared at the Kenton-on-Sea Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape, for the alleged murder of her boyfriend. Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says 35-year-old Siyabonga Seti was stabbed last weekend at Ekuphumleni township. Naidu says the suspect has been arrested.

“It is alleged that on 24/06 at about 01:00, police responded to a complaint of murder at a house in Dili Street in Ekuphumleni. On arrival, the body of Siyabonga Seti (35) was found. He was allegedly stabbed to death by his girlfriend. His girlfriend, was arrested and charged for murder. She appeared in Kenton-on-Sea Magistrate’s court and the case is remanded to 3/07 for a formal bail application.”

The death of Siyabonga has left the Seti family devastated. Siyabonga’s aunt, Xoliswa Seti says that they have warned him of his abusive relationship numerous times.

“She did not treat him well, the way we wanted him to be treated, and our hearts are broken because we advised him to leave the relationship. And if he had listened, this would not have happened. The residents of Kenton-on-Sea have supported us and some could not attend because of the rain but we hope that they will be able to support us on Monday, they are not happy.”