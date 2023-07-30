Cold and wet weather conditions are expected to persist Sunday and into Monday in the Western Cape.

A cold front made landfall in the province on Friday. It resulted in significant rainfall, mostly in the Cape Metro, Winelands, West Coast and Garden Route.

Currently isolated showers are being experienced with icy conditions.

There’s snow on the mountains in Ceres, in the Matroosberg, and in the highflying areas of the central Karoo.

Forecaster, Surprise Mhlongo, says temperatures plummeted to three degrees in places.

“Yet another cold front but a relatively weak one is expected to make landfall this evening over the Western Cape province. That will result mainly in light to moderate rain only confined over the Western and Southern parts of the province. That rain is expected to persist into tomorrow in the afternoon. From the evening most of the rain is expected to be cleared. From Tuesday to the end of the week, no rainfall is expected over the Western Cape.”

SA Weather Report | 30 July 2023:

Heavy rains

Meanwhile, Head of weather services in Gqeberha, Garth Sampson says the heavy rains that have fallen in the Nelson Mandela Bay over the weekend will bring some relief to the ongoing drought problem. This as rains and strong winds have hit the metro.

The Kouga dam, one of the biggest dams in the Metro, is expected to record better dam levels in the next coming days. Sampson, says this has given a good inflow into the dams..

“Some very good falls of rain fell over the Langkloof with most places recording well over 40 milimetres, this will give fantastic inflow into our dams and the Kouga should see the effects within the next couple of days.”